Crime of the Week: Cracking a 40-year-old cold case

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This Crime Stoppers comes with a twist since there’s no surveillance video to help solve this crime, only someone’s memory from 40 years ago.

Clarece Davis was murdered in Huntsville 40 years ago. No one has ever been arrested in her death. Yet, investigators aren’t giving up on this cold case, and they’re hoping your help can lead them to the person who killed Clarece.

Investigators say 21-year-old Clarece Davis was last seen alive in Maple Wood park in Huntsville around 7:30 p.m on April 26th, 1981. Officers say she died from her injuries before her body was found in the park two hours later. While a murder suspect was developed, no one has ever been arrested and the case remains unsolved.

Do you know anything about what happened on that night when Clarece Davis was killed in Maple Wood Park? If so, you could help police solve a 40-year-old cold case and qualify for a four-figure reward from Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers.

Call 53-CRIME. You can also text or email your tips.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.