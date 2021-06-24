Couple facing charges after woman’s body found near Maysville Road, Clinton Avenue

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man and a woman are now facing charges after a body was discovered Thursday morning in Huntsville’s Five Points area.

Officers with the Huntsville Police Department found 28-year-old Laekyn Steelman’s body around Maysville Road and Clinton Avenue just after 8 a.m. Steelman has been reported missing since Saturday, June, 19.

HPD death investigation near Maysville Road

Through further investigation, police discovered Joseph Stack, 44, and Quartney Smith, 36, who are married, were with Steelman over the weekend when Steelman overdosed. Police say Stack and Smith failed to contact authorities or emergency personnel.

Police believe the incident happened at a home on Sutcliff Drive and Steelman’s body was taken to the area where it was discovered Thursday morning. Both Stack and Smith were charged with abuse of a corpse.

A report from the Huntsville Police Department states Steelman’s death will be determined with toxicology and autopsy results this week.

This investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

