Another “cool” start ahead of more heat & humidity to close out the week!

Warm day ahead!(WAFF 48)
By Brandon Spinner
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 2:08 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Happy Thursday! It is another comfortable start but that is about where it will end because we have changes on the way.

Temperatures this morning are into the low to mid 60s for much of the Tennessee Valley which is once again well below normal. However, that will all change as we move into the middle of the day and into the afternoon. Wind from the southeast will pick up as we move throughout the day today, bringing gusts of 15 to 20 mph and pulling in more warmth and humidity. Temperatures will be much warmer today as well, with highs into the upper 80s. Skies should stay sunny for much of the day, but we will have a few passing clouds roll in and out of the area.

Humidity will continue to climb overnight into Friday with those south winds and that will bring in some isolated showers and storms for some on Friday. Friday looks hot and humid with temperatures into the upper 80s and low 90s, with feels like temperatures likely into the mid-90s. Storms will be very isolated Friday and again Saturday with a better possibility we see rain on Sunday. However, it will be even more likely that we see storms on Monday and to move through the middle of next week.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

