Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Financial Minute
Crime Stoppers Auction
Advertisement

Women Honoring Women: Five honorees named at Burritt on the Mountain

By Caroline Klapp
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A group of women came together Tuesday night to do what they best, support and encourage other women.

The five women have careers in the nonprofit world, NASA, education and business.
The five women have careers in the nonprofit world, NASA, education and business.(WAFF)

The Women’s Economic Development Council Foundation announced its newest five honorees at the 2021 Women Honoring Women event at Burritt on the Mountain.

They were recognized as women who’ve made an impact on the community while having successful careers. This year’s winners include founders of non-profits, business leaders, NASA team members and educators.

Huntsville City Schools superintendent Christie Finley was one of the five women honored tonight.

The others include Ginger Harper, a senior vice president for IBERIABANK in Huntsville, Dawn Stanley, the deputy director of cross programs integration in the Exploration Systems Directorate at NASA, Patty Sykstus, the president of Not One More Alabama and Peggy Lee Wright, the president of The Company You Keep.

“I’m just in awe and very grateful and blessed to be recognized by such a wonderful organization that supports and empowers so many women here in Huntsville, Alabama,” Finley said.

These honorees will also serve as role models and resources for WEDC’s scholars’ program.

That program provides financial support, resources, and coaching for college students in north Alabama.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kellie Hurley
Sheriff’s Office apprehends suspect wanted following Hartselle shooting investigation
South Sauty Creek
Body of missing Jackson County swimmer found
A toddler was hit by a car and killed in Decatur
Decatur Fire Station 1 devastated after death of toddler
Huntsville COVID-19 Update
Huntsville officials issue COVID-19 update
A pedestrian died on Tuesday morning following an accident on Memorial Parkway
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on Memorial Parkway

Latest News

Concerns over Kirkwood Heights vacant land
Kirkwood Heights residents upset about proposal to split vacant lot in half
Instant Admission Days at Calhoun Community College
Instant Admission Days at Calhoun Community College
Concerns over Huntsville rezoning, Phone scams, Decatur capital murder suspect found and more...
Tuesday night's newscast at 10
Bob Jones alum Mitchell Daly playing in Longhorns World Series
Bob Jones alum Mitchell Daly playing in Longhorns World Series