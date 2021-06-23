Women Honoring Women: Five honorees named at Burritt on the Mountain

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A group of women came together Tuesday night to do what they best, support and encourage other women.

The five women have careers in the nonprofit world, NASA, education and business. (WAFF)

The Women’s Economic Development Council Foundation announced its newest five honorees at the 2021 Women Honoring Women event at Burritt on the Mountain.

They were recognized as women who’ve made an impact on the community while having successful careers. This year’s winners include founders of non-profits, business leaders, NASA team members and educators.

Huntsville City Schools superintendent Christie Finley was one of the five women honored tonight.

The others include Ginger Harper, a senior vice president for IBERIABANK in Huntsville, Dawn Stanley, the deputy director of cross programs integration in the Exploration Systems Directorate at NASA, Patty Sykstus, the president of Not One More Alabama and Peggy Lee Wright, the president of The Company You Keep.

“I’m just in awe and very grateful and blessed to be recognized by such a wonderful organization that supports and empowers so many women here in Huntsville, Alabama,” Finley said.

These honorees will also serve as role models and resources for WEDC’s scholars’ program.

That program provides financial support, resources, and coaching for college students in north Alabama.

