Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Financial Minute
Crime Stoppers Auction
Advertisement

Teenager killed in wrong-way crash on U.S. 431

(KSWO)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alea Troopers confirm a 16-year-old male from Florida was killed in a car crash after a vehicle was driving the wrong way on the road.

Early Saturday morning, a family was driving down U.S. 431. when a truck driving on the wrong side of the road hit the car, killing a teenager who was riding in the passenger seat. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car as well as another passenger were injured and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Bryon Craig Mayo, 61, of Southside, was driving the truck that hit the car and was injured and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The crash occurred on U.S. 431 near Oak Grove Road, approximately just south of New Hope.

WAFF has reached out to officials to find out more about Mayo’s condition and if he will face any charges.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Spirit of Freedom Celebration is a 4th of July event held at McFarland Park every year
City of Florence cancels Spirit of Freedom Celebration
A pedestrian died on Tuesday morning following an accident on Memorial Parkway
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on Memorial Parkway
Jury selection continues in Christopher Henderson trial
Wife receives plea deal to testify against Christopher Henderson in murder trial
A toddler was hit by a car and killed in Decatur
Decatur Fire Station 1 devastated after death of toddler
SPLC asking four companies to stop donating to Brooks
Southern Poverty Law Center calls out Rep. Mo Brooks, donors

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 549K positive COVID cases as fewer people get vaccines
Dustin Dalton is being held in the DeKalb County Jail.
Former Sylvania teacher indicted on obscene material, solicitation charges
Highlands Medical Centers
Jackson County Health Care Authority working towards Huntsville Hospital integration
Fatal accident on Mastin Lake Road
WAFF 48 News at Noon