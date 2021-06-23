Deals
Summer review phase next for potential CFP expansion

Presidents, Chancellors met in Dallas for next step toward a potential 12 team playoff
The College Football playoff continues discussion toward a 12-team expansion
By Carl Prather
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The news continues to be positive for the thought of a 12 team College Football Playoff in the future.

On Tuesday June 22, The College Football Board of Managers heard a proposal from a working group of Collegiate commissioners on the feasibility of a expanded playoff format.

“Having heard the presentation made today by the working group, along with the management committee that joined us for today’s meeting, the board has authorized the management committee to begin a summer review phase that will engage other important voices in this matter,” President and chairman of the CFP Board of Managers Mark Keenum said in a statement. “These include many people on our campuses, such as student-athletes, athletics directors, faculty athletics representatives, coaches, and university presidents and chancellors. Their opinions are important, and we want to hear them.”

Even with expansion talk moving forward, the discussions will continue well into the end of 2021.

“Having given the management committee the charge to look into expansion, it is our duty to take their good work and ascertain whether it is feasible based on the feedback we receive,” Keenum added. “I caution observers of our process not to rush to conclusions about what this board may decide. The working group has presented us a thorough and thoughtful proposal. There is more work to do, more listening to do and more information needed before we can make a decision. We look forward to hearing more and learning more in time for our next meeting in September.”

