Songs for Survivors event at MidCity raises around $1K for support group

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Tuesday night, The Camp at MidCity filled its space with music for a very important cause.

The Survivors of Homicide program supports people who have lost someone to murder or a car wreck. (WAFF)

It’s called the Song for Survivors event, hosted by the Homicide Survivors Program under Family Services. The program provides free services and support to people who’ve lost loved ones to murder, or a car wreck.

Three bands performed while people took part in a silent auction.

They were able to raise around $1,000 for the program!

“Once the murder happens, there’s a lot that happens after and these people are struggling you know with their grief for years. And they need to be validated, the people that they’ve lost need to be honored and remembered and those survivors need a community to be able to support each other,” director of Homicide Survivors Program, Kim Crawford said.

The nonprofit serves all of north Alabama.

If you didn’t make it to the event and want to support the group, click here.

