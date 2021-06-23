Deals
Overnight fire leaves Woodville home a total loss

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WOODVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Woodville home is a total loss as emergency crews continue to extinguish a fire on Wednesday morning.

WAFF’s Eric Graves is at the scene. The roof collapsed after the fire started in the garage and spread into the rest of the house. Every person inside did make it out safely. Unfortunately, the family dogs did die in the fire.

Woodville Fire Chief Dallas Peake says they’ve reached out to the Red Cross and they’re coming in to help.

The family has lived in this house for 40 years. The chief says many people have grown with the boys who grew up here. Peake says this is a tight-knit town.

“I mean this is a small community, we know everybody. This is something we see a lot of these early houses around here and unfortunately, we see two a year like this”

Neighbors are raising money for this family right now. Peake says anyone can go to Woodville City Hall and donate to the Wallace family.

