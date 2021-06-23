Man facing charges after Huntsville police found him with a sawed-off shotgun

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One man is now facing many charges related to drug trafficking and stolen property after Huntsville police found several stolen firearms in his car.

Officers say a traffic stop by the Huntsville Police Department’s Anti-Crime Team led them to several dangerous guns including a stolen firearm inside of 26-year-old Remarco Taylor’s vehicle.

Taylor was booked into the Madison County Jail on June 24 for charges of trafficking synthetic narcotics, receiving stolen property, and possession of a sawed-off shotgun/rifle and for carrying a pistol without a license. His bond was set at $505,500 on these charges.

Officers discovered Taylor also had traffic warrants out for his arrest.

