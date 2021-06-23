Deals
Kirkwood Heights residents upset about proposal to split vacant lot in half

By Kailey Schuyler
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Kirkwood Heights, a Huntsville neighborhood, has a vacant .42 acre plot of land that owners are ready to start building on.

“Just really consider putting a single-family house there. Only because it is something we feel like in a neighborhood would fit,” says a Kirwood Heights resident.

The owner of the plot of land, Trevor Cole wants to split the land into two sections to build two homes.

“My intention is to wholeheartedly improve the neighborhood,” says Cole.

Residents of Kirkwoods Heights and Piedmont say they want to keep the character and feel of the current homes. They say this proposed subdivision does not match. They took this to the Huntsville City Planning Commission Meeting in hopes to get the proposed plat denied.

Residents say Kirkwood Heights has strict covenants and this plan does not meet those standards.

“I would prefer that it somewhat match the nature of the neighborhood, certainly not two shotgun houses,” says a Kirkwood Heights resident.

Cole says this would actually benefit the homeowners because both homes would raise their property values.

“I saw this as an opportunity of revitalization like we have achieved in Blossomwood,” says Cole.

Both sides have now sought legal help over the convenant issue.After an hour and a half of discussion, it came down to taking the proposal through civil litigation or work together and come back with a plan within 30 days.

“We will have a special call planning commission meeting July the 14th at 8 a.m. to take up this matter.”

When the landowner was asked if anything discussed tonight changed his mind about the building he said, ”no comment”.

A final decision from the city will be made on July 14th.

