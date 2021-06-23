Jury selection set to wrap up in Huntsville murder trial

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Wednesday is the last day of attorneys questioning possible jury members in the Christopher Henderson case. Henderson is the man accused of murdering his pregnant wife and her family.

The last panel will be questioned, and then Judge Chris Comer said he expects opening statements to begin Thursday.

Chief Trial Attorney for the District Attorney’s office Tim Gann said a deal has been offered to Rhonda Carlson, a co-defendant in this case. Gann said if Carlson testifies truthfully in the Henderson case the death penalty will be off the table for her. Instead, Gann said she will get life without parole. This is something Gann talked about briefly during the jury selection process.

Christopher Henderson is facing the death penalty. He’s accused of murdering Kristen Henderson who was pregnant at the time, her mother, her son, and her nephew. Prosecutors allege Henderson did the crime with the help of Carlson.

On Tuesday, Judge Comer said he plans for notices to go out about who is selected to serve on the jury Wednesday night.

Judge Comer said they expect to have 12 jurors and six alternates. He said more alternates are being selected due to the potential for a longer trial and because of COVID-19.

”There is a lot of information in this case and of course going into it there is a lot of work,” said prosecuting attorney Gann. “We feel like the case is going to layout very well. We feel like once we get started that the case will move rather quickly.”

Henderson’s defense attorney Bruce Gardner said preparing for this case took time.

“There’s been an incredible amount of documents and reports and tests and stuff that the D.A. produced in discovery,” Gardner said. “It has been an ongoing process. It’s probably the most overwhelming in case of terms of the amount of material I have ever been involved in.”

For now, opening statements are set to begin Thursday.

