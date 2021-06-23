Deals
Jackson County Health Care Authority working towards Huntsville Hospital integration

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Jackson County Health Care Authority took the first step towards integrating with the Hunstville Hospital Health System on Wednesday.

In a June 23 release, the Board of Directors Chairman for the Authority said the relationship will greatly benefit patients and the community.

“The increasingly complex and uncertain health care environment makes it more and more challenging for community-owned non-profit hospitals like Highlands to flourish and grow,” said Bob Matthews, Jackson County Health Care Authority Board of Directors Chairman. “We are the only remaining independent hospital in North Alabama. Having a strong relationship with the Huntsville Hospital system will allow for opportunities to access capital for improvements in equipment and our facilities, realize cost savings through buying power and more.”

Huntsville officials said the agreement is similar to agreements Huntsville Hospital has done with other North Alabama hospitals like Athens-Limestone Hospital, Decatur Morgan Hospital and Marshall Medical Centers.

According to the agreement, the Jackson County Health Care Authority will continue to exist as an advisory board and will gain additional members in the future. The agreement is scheduled to be effective on October 1, 2021.

