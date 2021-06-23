Deals
Instant Admission Days at Calhoun Community College

Tired of waiting on those admission letters? Check out Instant Admission Days at Calhoun Community College
Calhoun Community College i snow offering a range of instant admission days(Source: Calhoun Community College)
By Anna Mahan
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Applying to college and waiting to receive that admission letter can be a long and stressful process.

But if you’re a high school graduate or have your GED, you can now apply to Calhoun Community College and get admitted right then and there on Instant Admission Day!

Calhoun Community College is hosting several instant admission days throughout the summer at both campuses.

Applicants can visit campus to apply, meet with an advisor, register for classes, fill out your FAFSA, tour campus and more. Prospective students should being their ACT or SAT scores if taken within the last five years, a form of ID and any high school and/or college transcripts.

Dates & Times:
  • Wednesdays – July 14, July 21, August 4, and August 11 from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Saturdays – July 17 and August 7 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
  • June 30 from 1 pm to 5:30 pm – Veteran & Dependents of Veterans Special Instant Admissions
Locations:
  • Decatur Campus – 6250 Hwy. 31 North Chasteen Student Services Center Building #15
  • Huntsville Campus – 102 Wynn Dr NW in the Grand Foyer in Building #1

You can find more information or contact someone from the college directly on Calhoun’s website, linked here.

