HPD responds to fatal crash on Mastin Lake Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is on the scene of a fatal accident involving a pedestrian on Wednesday.

Around 11 a.m. on June 23, HPD’s Traffic Homicide Unit responded to the scene at 2600 Mastin Lake Road near Blue Springs Road.

Mastin Lake Road is shut down at this time between Blue Springs Road and Venona Avenue. Police ask drivers to avoid the area.

According to HPD, the crash is under investigation, but no charges are expected.

WAFF will add further information to this story as it is confirmed.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.