Hampton Cove student creates project featured in Smithsonian virtual exhibit

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s not every day your work is noticed by a national history museum. But, one lucky student from Hampton Cove Middle School worked on a project that is now featured in a virtual exhibit for the Smithsonian National Museum of American History!

It was recently announced that Colten Seele’s work from his 6th grade Honors History class was chosen for the exhibit by the iconic museum.

Sixth graders who take Honors History are required to take part in a National History Day project. This year’s theme was Breaking Barriers.

Seele chose the Navajo Code Talkers from World War II. A piece from his project states, “Navajo Code Talkers made a significant impact in World War II by developing and using an unbreakable code in their native language that communicated key pieces of information during battle.”

Assistant Principal April Clark says she is very proud to know one of her students will be recognized.

“Knowing that a student from north Alabama has their work represented on a national level is just outstanding and it shows his hard work on this project,” said Clark.

Seele also seems to think it’s pretty outstanding.

“I was surprised at first, and then like... speechless,” Seele said.

Sixth-grade students who want to participate in their next grade level can do so as an elective class.

You can check out the National History Day Virtual Exhibit, and Colten Seele’s project here.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.