Easy-Going Wednesday Forecast

Another beautiful day out there for the Tennessee Valley Today!

Temperatures climbing into the lower 80s for daytime highs with a light south breeze. Cloud coverage will stay minimal throughout the afternoon hours, which means another day free of rain.

Going into tonight, the set-up is very similar to 24 hours ago… with clear skies, a calm wind and the potential for patchy fog development.

The lower 80s are not here to stay unfortunately, the middle to upper 80s will return for your Thursday and your weekend. Along with the heat comes the humidity. We will see showers eventually make their way back in for Friday and your weekend.

The extended forecast shows temperatures struggling next week and rain throughout most of the next 10 days.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.