Decatur will not receive relief funds for microburst damage

The state threshold of over $7,000,000 to receive federal funds, was ultimately not met.
By Madison Scarpino
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Storm damage in Decatur did not reach a federal relief funding threshold. That’s after the city declared a state of emergency last week specifically to try to qualify for assistance.

The Hickory Hills area was hit hard by the microburst on June 12, destroying yards and homes.

“It’s definitely not something that you ever expect and it’s definitely not convenient. It’s aggravating, it’s a headache, it’s kind of miserable,” said microburst damage victim Anthony Viator.

The state threshold of over $7,000,000 to receive federal funds, was ultimately not met. Morgan County EMA says that’s because most of the people who experienced damage were well insured.

“A lot of things can be replaced by insurance, but there’s a lot of things you know when something like that happens, you lose it and there’s no replacing certain things,” said Viator.

Viator’s house is not livable after a tree crashed onto his roof. He says he’s been working with insurance and contractors endlessly, but out-of-pocket costs are piling up.

“I’ll be in a hotel until it all completes and I mean with weather the way it is in this area, I mean next week we pretty much have an all week tropical storm coming in, so there won’t be no workers able to work in that. As all that time goes through you know, you’re just spending money,” said Viator.

Viator says through it all, he’s just thankful nobody was hurt.

“Day by day you just kind of try to let go of some of the stuff that’s kind of sad and depressing cause if you dwell on it every day, you’re just gonna be more and more mad. But, we’re thankful, neighbors, friends, family, we’ve had a lot of support,” said Viator.

Going through the area, it’s clear a lot of progress has been made, but the damage is still taking over a lot of yards. Morgan County EMA is encouraging anyone in need of assistance to contact the volunteer center.

