Chilly June morning with sunshine, mild temperatures this afternoon

Happy Wednesday! No need for the A/C on the ride to work this morning!

It is very comfy out there as you start off your Wednesday! Temperatures this morning are around 15 to 20 degrees below normal as we are waking up into the mid-50s in many spots. Some areas are even into the low 50s this morning! This low humidity will stay with us all day long as temperatures will stay comfortable too! Highs today will range from the upper 70s to the low & mid-80s! Wind from the east should stay light today as well, at 5 to 10 mph. Should be a great evening to enjoy the weather outside too!

The wind turns from the northeast to the south overnight tonight into Thursday, which will drive in more warmth and humidity for the rest of the week. That does mean Thursday morning will be slightly warmer as we start off into the upper 50s and low 60s. As the humidity increase so will our temperatures. Thursday will be into the mid to upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. Storm chances will start to pick back up as well as we move into the weekend, with isolated storms Friday and Saturday and scattered storms for Sunday.

