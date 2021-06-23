Deals
Albertville city leaders break ground on new movie theater

By Stefante Randall
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 7:09 PM CDT
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Movie fans, get excited, a brand new movie theater is soon coming to Albertville!

The new Lucas Cinemas movie theater was supposed to be completed last year but was delayed by financing issues and the pandemic.

Dozens of community leaders and members came out for the groundbreaking of the new Albertville movie theater on Tuesday.

The Lucas Cinemas theater will be located on Highway 431 and Horsely Road. Inside it will have 10 screens, and luxury reclining seats.

Most importantly, Economic Development Director Mike Price said it will generate revenue and increase the quality of life.

“This administration has really put a focus on quality of life for the residents and the community, the park being built is a component of that and having something for kids to do and families to do without leaving the county and leaving the city.” Said Price.

WAFF is told Lucas Cinemas should be open in about a year.

