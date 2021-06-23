ADEM sample results show no E. coli in Shoal Creek

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The results from water testing at a Lauderdale County creek are in.

Officials with the Alabama Department of Environmental Management say water samples collected in Shoal Creek were not contaminated with E. coli.

People living along the water were concerned a sewage leak at the nearby Woodland Hills Trailer Park was contributing to a greater health issue. A thick, green film is covering the water at the creek, which is what prompted neighbors to call for testing in the first place.

Now, repairs are being made to fix the sewage leak.

