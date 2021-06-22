Tuesday’s Forecast

What a gorgeous afternoon for the Valley! Highs range from the middle 70s to the lower 80s today with a mild north wind.

Winds will begin to calm overnight, but not before we dip into the 50s and 60s for the low. Clearing skies going into your Wednesday morning means we are in for another pleasant day ahead.

Steering clear of rain for a few days, but temperatures will bounce back into the middle 80s before the week is over.

The extended forecast shows a chance at showers over the weekend, then more rain settling in for next week.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.