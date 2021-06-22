Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Financial Minute
Crime Stoppers Auction
Advertisement

St. Louis shooting kills 3 people, leaves 4 others wounded

Police respond to a shooting in St. Louis on Monday. Authorities said three people died in the...
Police respond to a shooting in St. Louis on Monday. Authorities said three people died in the shooting.(Source: KSDK/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a shooting in St. Louis has left three people dead and four others wounded.

Police were called about 7:30 p.m. Monday to the city’s Greater Ville neighborhood in north St. Louis.

Police Chief John Hayden says two men were found dead outside a convenience store. A third collapsed and died in the courtyard of an elementary school.

Four more shooting victims showed up at hospitals with gunshot wounds.

Hayden says investigators are still trying to determine what led to the shooting.

St. Louis saw a near-record number of killings last year, with 262, and is on about the same pace in 2021.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kellie Hurley
Sheriff’s Office apprehends suspect wanted following Hartselle shooting investigation
South Sauty Creek
Body of missing Jackson County swimmer found
Federal investigators are on the scene of a fiery crash that left 10 people dead on Saturday,...
Federal investigators to probe Alabama crash that killed 10
Huntsville COVID-19 Update
Huntsville officials issue COVID-19 update
Authorities confirm that 10 people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near...
9 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Saturday’s ‘horrific’ I-65 crash in Butler County

Latest News

Black, a retired staff sergeant, has terminal colon cancer that he blames on the burn pits....
Dying veteran targets burn pits as source of cancer
Black, a retired staff sergeant, has terminal colon cancer that he blames on the burn pits....
Dying veterans blames burn pits for his cancer
Getting kids vaccinated before fall
Getting kids vaccinated before fall
WAFF 48 News Today
WAFF 48 News Today