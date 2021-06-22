Southern Poverty Law Center calls out Rep. Mo Brooks, donors

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Four companies are being asked by the Southern Poverty Law Center to stop donating to Rep. Mo Brooks.

Tuesday at Noon, the SPLC is holding a press conference to announce a new campaign targeting Northrop Grumman, Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Raytheon. In a statement, an SPLC spokesperson said each of these groups has “provided significant political contributions to Alabama Representative Mo Brooks.”

WAFF will stream the press conference live in this story at noon.

The statement went on to call Brooks a “highly divisive figure known for his prominent role in the January 6 insurrection, and infamous record of incendiary remarks, including talk of shooting immigrants and quoting Adolf Hitler.”

In response, the Mo Brooks for Senate campaign sent WAFF this statement: “It is an honor having the racist, radical left-wing Southern Poverty Law Center opposing Mo Brooks’ U.S. Senate campaign. The SPLC’s continued attacks on Mo Brooks are proof that, if you believe in making America great, then Mo Brooks is your choice for U.S. Senate!”

An SPLC spokesperson also said they’re projecting “images of some of Rep. Mo Brooks’ most divisive acts” onto the side of a Northrup Grumman building in Redondo Beach, CA.

The press conference Tuesday at Noon will be in Los Angeles, CA.

WAFF has reached out to the companies involved and is waiting for a response.

