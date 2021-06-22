Showers early then a cooler & comfortable Tuesday afternoon

Deals
By Brandon Spinner
Updated: 23 minutes ago
Happy Tuesday! You may need the umbrella this morning in some spots but from here on out it looks incredibly nice!

Scattered showers and storms remain in some spots this morning after the cold front pushed through overnight. That will clear things out as we move through the remainder of the day today and lead to a great afternoon. Showers should wrap up before 8 or 9am and then clouds will follow shortly after. By the afternoon we should see plenty of sunshine as temperatures stay comfortable into the upper 70s and low 80s. Wind will be breezy this afternoon, gusting from the north at 10 to 20 mph, but that should keep our humidity low this afternoon!

Skies stay clear overnight with calming winds which means we are in for a spectacular morning Wednesday. Morning temperatures will be into the mid to upper 50s for much of the Valley with a few low 60s. Should even be able to turn off the A/C overnight tonight. Skies will remain dry and clear on Wednesday with sunshine and the low to mid 80s! Wind turns from the northeast to the south overnight Wednesday into Thursday, which will drive in more warmth and humidity for the rest of the week. Storm chances will start to pick back up as well as we move into the weekend.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

