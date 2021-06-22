Deals
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on Memorial Parkway

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Updated: 51 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A pedestrian died on Tuesday morning following an accident on Memorial Parkway.

Around 4 a.m. on June 22, the Huntsville Police Department received an emergency call involving a vehicle and a pedestrian just south of Oakwood Avenue. After HPD Officers responded to the location, they discovered a man was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross the roadway.

The unidentified male was transported to Huntsville Hospital where he later died as a result of the accident.

HPD said no charges are expected for the driver of the vehicle.

The identity of the victim is not being released at this time so that police may notify the family.

