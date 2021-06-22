Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Financial Minute
Crime Stoppers Auction
Advertisement

New city fleet building opens

Ribbon cutting at 3:30 Tuesday afternoon.
New city fleet building
New city fleet building(Colton Molesky)
By Colton Molesky
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The city of Madison is opening a new, state-of-the-art fleet facility on Tuesday afternoon, with a ribbon-cutting scheduled for 3:30.

The event features live music, food cart vendors and tours of the new building.

The roughly $33 million building is located on Nakoosa Trail. The city’s website outlines what the finished project holds, including several features that strive to make the building more energy-efficient.

A solar wall helps power the heat for the building, and solar panels on the roof heat the water. EV charging stations are set up to power city, employee and public vehicles. According to the city, all are measures to make the facility more sustainable.

The fleet building ribbon cutting is free for all to attend and a family-friendly event.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kellie Hurley
Sheriff’s Office apprehends suspect wanted following Hartselle shooting investigation
South Sauty Creek
Body of missing Jackson County swimmer found
Federal investigators are on the scene of a fiery crash that left 10 people dead on Saturday,...
Federal investigators to probe Alabama crash that killed 10
Huntsville COVID-19 Update
Huntsville officials issue COVID-19 update
Authorities confirm that 10 people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near...
9 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Saturday’s ‘horrific’ I-65 crash in Butler County

Latest News

SPLC asking four companies to stop donating to Brooks
Southern Poverty Law Center calls out Rep. Mo Brooks, donors
Jury selection continues in Christopher Henderson trial
Wife receives plea deal to testify against Christopher Henderson in murder trial
City, Town of Ardmore hiring new police chief
WAFF's Tuesday morning forecast - 6:45 a.m.
WAFF's Tuesday morning forecast - 6:45 a.m.