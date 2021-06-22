Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Financial Minute
Crime Stoppers Auction
Advertisement

Hometown Lenders donate training stimulators to first responders

InVersis training stimulator
InVersis training stimulator(InVersis.com)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Hometown Lenders will donate training simulators to the first responders in Madison County on Wednesday.

The portable virtual trainer includes video-based judgemental training, integrated video authoring, weapon handling and non-lethal options, a target library for custom drills and many more.

According to Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, budget constraints prevented them from buying the simulators for first responders. Fortunately, Hometown Lenders were able to assist MSCO with donating trauma kits to first responders.

Click here to view more information on the InVersis training stimulator.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kellie Hurley
Sheriff’s Office apprehends suspect wanted following Hartselle shooting investigation
South Sauty Creek
Body of missing Jackson County swimmer found
Federal investigators are on the scene of a fiery crash that left 10 people dead on Saturday,...
Federal investigators to probe Alabama crash that killed 10
Huntsville COVID-19 Update
Huntsville officials issue COVID-19 update
Authorities confirm that 10 people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near...
9 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Saturday’s ‘horrific’ I-65 crash in Butler County

Latest News

SPLC press conference on Tuesday
SPLC press conference on Tuesday
Baby Golden Lion Tamarin, Tamale, born at Chattanooga Zoo
Chattanooga Zoo welcomes a baby Golden Lion Tamarian to their wildlife family
Baby Golden Lion Tamarin, Tamale, born at Chattanooga Zoo
48 Today: June 22, 2021
48 Today: June 22, 2021 - Henderson Trial update, SPLC presser on Brooks/Donors