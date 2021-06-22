Hometown Lenders donate training stimulators to first responders

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Hometown Lenders will donate training simulators to the first responders in Madison County on Wednesday.

The portable virtual trainer includes video-based judgemental training, integrated video authoring, weapon handling and non-lethal options, a target library for custom drills and many more.

According to Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, budget constraints prevented them from buying the simulators for first responders. Fortunately, Hometown Lenders were able to assist MSCO with donating trauma kits to first responders.

