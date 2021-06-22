Grant residents are concerned about rezoning for a new store

GRANT, Ala. (WAFF) - Rezoning is the talk of the town in Grant. City leaders are considering building a new Dollar Store in a residential area.

Grant City Leaders said a Dollar Store would add revenue to the community.

If rezoning is approved, it would be built at the corner of Old Union Road and Mainstreet.

Nearby residents like Chuck Bryant aren’t happy with the plan.

“I like the idea of industry coming in to develop opportunity and income revenue to the town, however, it needs to be able to benefit all of the citizens. It is going to be a situation where you put the building right in the heart of a residential area when you already have a commercial property in town,” said Bryant.

To help get community input, Mayor Larry Walker decided to have a town hall meeting on Tuesday to hear concerns.

Bryant said he plans to be in attendance and will speak out.

“It will cause a lot of congestion, a lot disruption and it’s going to make a lot of people who live right around that area upset, so it’s a controversial thing,” said Bryant.

In addition, a petition has been created to stop the rezoning of the residential property site. More than 200 people have signed it.

You can read more about the petition or sign it here.

