Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Financial Minute
Crime Stoppers Auction
Advertisement

Emmy Awards will replace ‘actor’ or ‘actress’ with ‘performer’ at their request

Jimmy Kimmel presents the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series to Zendaya for...
Jimmy Kimmel presents the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series to Zendaya for "Euphoria" during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020.(Source: Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)
By Ed Payne
Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Emmy Awards is moving to be more gender-inclusive with their famous statuettes.

The Television Academy’s Board of Governors announced the rules change this week.

“No performer category titled ‘Actor’ or ‘Actress’ has ever had a gender requirement for submissions,” the organization said in a statement Monday.

“Now, nominees and (or) winners in any performer category titled ‘Actor’ or ‘Actress’ may request that their nomination certificate and Emmy statuette carry the term ‘Performer’ in place of Actor or Actress.”

The rules change begins with the 2021 Emmy Awards season.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kellie Hurley
Sheriff’s Office apprehends suspect wanted following Hartselle shooting investigation
South Sauty Creek
Body of missing Jackson County swimmer found
Huntsville COVID-19 Update
Huntsville officials issue COVID-19 update
A toddler was hit by a car and killed in Decatur
Decatur Fire Station 1 devastated after death of toddler
Federal investigators are on the scene of a fiery crash that left 10 people dead on Saturday,...
Federal investigators to probe Alabama crash that killed 10

Latest News

The Spirit of Freedom Celebration is a 4th of July event held at McFarland Park every year
City of Florence cancels Spirit of Freedom Celebration
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks to American...
Biden pushes effort to combat rising tide of violent crime
FILE - In this Nov. 27, 2015, file photo, a bud tender holds two marijuana buds on his fingers...
Connecticut governor signs recreational marijuana into law
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont signs a bill legalizing recreational marijuana.
Connecticut's governor signed the state's new recreational marijuana bill