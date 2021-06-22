Crossville man arrested, charged with attempted murder of his wife

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Crossville man was arrested and charged with attempting to murder his wife following a domestic violence dispute on June 17.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on County Road 1931 in connection to a domestic violence call. Along with the sheriff’s office, the Crossville, Geraldine, Fyffe and District Attorney’s Office assisted with the arrest. When authorities arrived, Susan Winfrey was found on a neighbors porch with severe head and upper body injures.

Police arrested 52-year-old Stacy Lynn Winfrey at the scene and charged him with attempted murder, according to the DeKalb County Sheriffs Office.

Statement released from DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden:

“This is a terrible situation that’s taken place and will definitely be difficult for the family to understand and deal with. Our prayers go out to the family for healing and justice to be served. I want to thank all the departments who QUICKLY responded and assisted with this incident. Anytime there is a crime of violence, the response time of Law Enforcement and First Responders could be the difference between life and death and I believe this is a prime example.”

Deputies say his wife was airlifted to UAB where she was treated for her injures.

