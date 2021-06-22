Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Financial Minute
Crime Stoppers Auction
Advertisement

Constable saves kitten thrown into freeway

The cat was found on the main lanes of the freeway.
The cat was found on the main lanes of the freeway.(Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (Gray News) – The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office rescued a kitten thrown onto the highway Tuesday.

Constables quickly responded to North Sam Houston Parkway in Texas after receiving a call that a driver threw a kitten onto the main lanes of the freeway.

Lieutenant Dimitrios Fragkias found the feline on the road and brought it to safety.

“The kitten is now in great hands and deputies will be working on finding it a home,” the Constable’s Office posted on Facebook.

HAPPENING NOW - CONSTABLES RESCUE KITTEN THROWN ONTO THE FREEWAY Constables quickly responded to the North Sam Houston...

Posted by Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 on Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kellie Hurley
Sheriff’s Office apprehends suspect wanted following Hartselle shooting investigation
South Sauty Creek
Body of missing Jackson County swimmer found
Federal investigators are on the scene of a fiery crash that left 10 people dead on Saturday,...
Federal investigators to probe Alabama crash that killed 10
Huntsville COVID-19 Update
Huntsville officials issue COVID-19 update
Authorities confirm that 10 people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near...
9 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Saturday’s ‘horrific’ I-65 crash in Butler County

Latest News

Iranian president-elect Ebrahim Raisi delivered a speech Tuesday in the holy city of Mashhad...
Iran says state-linked sites seized by US, reasons unclear
Senate Democrats brace for defeat over a procedural vote on a sweeping elections reform bill...
Senate fight over voting rights
InVersis training stimulator
Hometown Lenders donate training stimulators to first responders
Patricia McCloskey, left, and her husband Mark McCloskey leave a court in St. Louis, Thursday,...
Forced by judge to surrender rifle, McCloskey has a new one