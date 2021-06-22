City will fund Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce again

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - In September 2020, Decatur City Council members voted to stop sending money to the Chamber of Commerce after a leaked email.

“They felt like we got involved in the election, and we did not,” said Chamber President John Seymour.

Seymour says the email included conversations about finding qualified people to run for incumbent offices who were not seeking re-election, and that they did not participate in anything further.

At Monday’s meeting, Councilman Billy Jackson, was the only person to vote against restoring funding for the Chamber. Jackson is also the only council member who served on the previous council.

The Chamber will now receive $30,000 for the remainder of the fiscal year. Council president Jacob Ladner said investing in the Chamber of Commerce is important.

“I think that organizations like the Chamber do a lot of things that the government, even at a local level, just can’t do,” said Ladner.

Seymour says the time without funding was during the pandemic, and a slow time for businesses.

“The work load was a lot less and that’s why we’re going there now because it’s picked up and now we’re more actively involved,” said Seymour.

Seymour hopes the funds will be used towards new housing developments being built, increasing retail sales, and more.

“I still work here and I’m still employed so I’ve got to keep trying to do my job and that’s part of my job is to try to help grant these partnerships and developments with other associations and organizations.” said Seymour.

Seymour is retiring soon, and a new President, Crystal Brown, will take over the chamber on July 1.

