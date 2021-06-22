City, Town of Ardmore hiring new police chief

ARDMORE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City and town of Ardmore are now accepting applications for a police chief position from certified candidates.

City officials say eligible candidates must have a valid driver’s license, high school diploma/GED, no felony convictions and be a certified police officer in Alabama or Tennessee. The applicant must also be able to pass a psychological, physical and drug exam. Officials say the starting salary is $45,000.

Officials say at least five years of experience is required and supervisory experience is a plus. Applications can be accessed by contacting the Ardmore, Tennessee City Hall at 931-427-2124 or the Ardmore, Alabama Town Hall at 256-423-3011. The deadline to submit applications is by July 19.

