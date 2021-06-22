Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Financial Minute
Crime Stoppers Auction
Advertisement

City of Florence cancels Spirit of Freedom Celebration

The Spirit of Freedom Celebration is a 4th of July event held at McFarland Park every year
The Spirit of Freedom Celebration is a 4th of July event held at McFarland Park every year(kfyr)
By Anna Mahan
Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Florence tradition won’t be taking place this summer for the second year in a row.

The City of Florence and Singing River Media Group announced the cancellation of the 2021 Spirit of Freedom Celebration at McFarland Park.

Planning for this event typically begins each year in early January, so when meetings were taking place between January and April of 2021, neither organization was comfortable hosting the event given the State of Alabama’s guidance regarding the pandemic at the time.

City leaders say they are disappointed to see the fan-favorite go this summer.

“We are aware that this is an event that many of our Florence citizens, Shoals community members, and friends from surrounding areas enjoy, so we are certainly disappointed to relay this information. We hope to be back celebrating the Spirit of Freedom with each of you in the Summer of 2022,” said Mayor Andy Betterton.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kellie Hurley
Sheriff’s Office apprehends suspect wanted following Hartselle shooting investigation
South Sauty Creek
Body of missing Jackson County swimmer found
Huntsville COVID-19 Update
Huntsville officials issue COVID-19 update
A toddler was hit by a car and killed in Decatur
Decatur Fire Station 1 devastated after death of toddler
Federal investigators are on the scene of a fiery crash that left 10 people dead on Saturday,...
Federal investigators to probe Alabama crash that killed 10

Latest News

Crossville man arrested, charged with attempted murder
Crossville man arrested, charged with attempted murder of his wife
InVersis training stimulator
Hometown Lenders donate training stimulators to first responders
SPLC press conference on Tuesday
SPLC press conference on Tuesday
Baby Golden Lion Tamarin, Tamale, born at Chattanooga Zoo
Chattanooga Zoo welcomes a baby Golden Lion Tamarian to their wildlife family