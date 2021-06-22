City of Florence cancels Spirit of Freedom Celebration

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Florence tradition won’t be taking place this summer for the second year in a row.

The City of Florence and Singing River Media Group announced the cancellation of the 2021 Spirit of Freedom Celebration at McFarland Park.

Planning for this event typically begins each year in early January, so when meetings were taking place between January and April of 2021, neither organization was comfortable hosting the event given the State of Alabama’s guidance regarding the pandemic at the time.

City leaders say they are disappointed to see the fan-favorite go this summer.

“We are aware that this is an event that many of our Florence citizens, Shoals community members, and friends from surrounding areas enjoy, so we are certainly disappointed to relay this information. We hope to be back celebrating the Spirit of Freedom with each of you in the Summer of 2022,” said Mayor Andy Betterton.

