Chelsea HS students bring awareness to need for organ donors

By Catherine Patterson
Updated: 8 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A group of Chelsea High School students is bringing awareness to the importance of organ donors.

Chelsea High School created the first Alabama chapter of SODA which stands for Student Organ Donation Advocates.

The group will educate their peers about the critical need for organ donation registration.

Donate Life Alabama, which raises awareness about organ, eye, and tissue donation, and Legacy of Hope, which coordinates organ and tissue donation for transplants and research, said this group of students will make a difference.

“We have over 1,300 Alabamians that are on that list, waiting for a life-saving organ,” said Ashley Anderson, Legacy of Hope Community Liaison. “So when we have students that are excited about providing information and education to other students, I can’t tell you how excited we are at Legacy of Hope to be able to facilitate that.”

If you or your students are interested in creating a SODA chapter at your school, click here.

