Chattanooga Zoo welcomes a baby Golden Lion Tamarian to their wildlife family

Baby Golden Lion Tamarin, Tamale, born at Chattanooga Zoo
Baby Golden Lion Tamarin, Tamale, born at Chattanooga Zoo(Chattanooga Zoo)
By Kelsey Duncan
Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHATTANOOGA, Ala. (WAFF) - Sheriffs aren’t the only new individuals who come to town at the Chattanooga Zoo. The zoo welcomed a baby Golden Lion Tamarin on the morning of June 11.

A representative with the Chattanooga Zoo says the Golden Lion Tamarin weighed in at 59 grams during his first physical exam. The ‘ZOOborn’ was named Tamale in honor of his bright orange coat.

This endangered species can be found in the rainforests of Southeastern Brazil. Golden Lion Tamarins face many threats and their population was once considered to be under 500. Multiple organizations have worked to help keep this endangered species in the wild.

According to the Chattanooga Zoo, there are roughly 2,500 Golden Lion Tamarins living in the wild.

“The Species Survival Plan, which operates alongside Accredited institutions like the Chattanooga Zoo, works to maximize genetic diversity in endangered species like the Golden Lion Tamarin,” said the Chattanooga Zoo.

Find more information here about the Chattanooga Zoo.

