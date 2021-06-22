Car strikes utility pole causing power outage in north Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many people are without power Monday night after a car crashed into a utility pole in north Huntsville.

Officials with Huntsville Utilities say more than 100 customers are out of power from Winchester Road south to Highway 72 and from Moores Mill Road east to Maysville Road.

Don Webster with HEMSI confirms a car wrecked into the pole just after 8 p.m., causing the outage.

Crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible.

