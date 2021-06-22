Capital murder suspect turns himself in following apartment shooting

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur police say a man wanted for capital murder turned himself in to police Tuesday.

Mark Anthony Stephens Jr., 19, surrendered to police Tuesday evening around 6 p.m. at Executive House Apartments, the same place where he is accused of shooting and killing a man Sunday morning.

Officers said the shooting happened at approximately 8:30 a.m. at the apartment complex. When officers arrived, they found the victim dead in the parking from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Decatur police. The victim was identified as Viet Truong, 44 of Huntsville.

Decatur police were searching for Stephens for two days before he turned himself in.

Stephens had an active capital murder warrant for his arrest in connection to the shooting investigation at Executive House Apartments.

There are no further details at this time.

