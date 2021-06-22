Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Financial Minute
Crime Stoppers Auction
Advertisement

Bruce Willis, others shooting film in Bessemer

By WBRC Staff
Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bruce Willis and several other actors are in the Bessemer area filming a new movie.

The working title is Soul Assassin.

We’re told the movie, which is a female-led thriller, has a strong anti-racism message.

It stars Bruce Willis, Nomzama Mbatha, Andy Allo, Dominic Purcell and others.

It is being directed by Jesse Atlas.

The filmmakers said they picked Bessemer, which they call a dream for filmmakers, because of varied historical architecture.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kellie Hurley
Sheriff’s Office apprehends suspect wanted following Hartselle shooting investigation
South Sauty Creek
Body of missing Jackson County swimmer found
A toddler was hit by a car and killed in Decatur
Decatur Fire Station 1 devastated after death of toddler
Huntsville COVID-19 Update
Huntsville officials issue COVID-19 update
A pedestrian died on Tuesday morning following an accident on Memorial Parkway
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on Memorial Parkway

Latest News

Decatur will not receive relief funds after microburst damage
Decatur will not receive relief funds for microburst damage
Baby Golden Lion Tamarin, Tamale, born at Chattanooga Zoo
Chattanooga Zoo welcomes a baby Golden Lion Tamarian to their wildlife family
A toddler was hit by a car and killed in Decatur
Decatur Fire Station 1 devastated after death of toddler
Decatur City Hall
City will fund Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce again
Inclusive playground in the works in Decatur
New Decatur all inclusive playground in the works