Strong thunderstorms possible Monday afternoon

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
By Eric Burke
Updated: 44 minutes ago
Mainly clear skies will remain in place overnight with muggy and warm lows in the lower 70s. 

Monday will start off with mainly sunny skies and breezy SW winds gusting to 20 mph, highs will reach the upper 80s with high humidity.  We will be tracking pop-up rain showers and storms Monday afternoon before a cold front will move through the Tennessee Valley.  The line of thunderstorms could be strong to marginally severe in nature with damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall, small hail and frequent lightning being the main concerns. 

Additional showers and storms will be possible overnight into Tuesday morning before skies clear out into the afternoon, a NW wind will keep temps much cooler in the upper 70s for high temperatures.  Wednesday and Thursday look very pleasant with sunny skies and highs in the middle 80s. 

More clouds will increase by Friday with isolated to scattered showers and storms possible during the afternoon.

