Sheriff’s Office continues to search for suspect in Hartselle shooting

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Updated: 16 minutes ago
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a murder suspect.

Investigators say Kellie Hurley is responsible for shooting a man on Lane Road in Hartselle on Sunday morning. Demetres Orr died as a result of the shooting, according to MCSO.

Deputies say they have been in contact with Hurley’s family. There is now a warrant out for her arrest.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Kellie Hurley, contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

