Sheriff’s Office apprehends suspect wanted following Hartselle shooting investigation

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: Sheriff’s Office officials issued an update on Monday for a Morgan County murder suspect.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Kellie Hurley, age 37 of Huntsville, is now in custody.

Hurley was wanted in connection to an early morning shooting on Father’s Day near Hartselle.

She is being booked in the Morgan County Jail.

ORIGINAL: The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a murder suspect.

Investigators say Kellie Hurley is responsible for shooting a man on Lane Road in Hartselle on Sunday morning. Demetres Orr died as a result of the shooting, according to MCSO.

Deputies say they have been in contact with Hurley’s family. There is now a warrant out for her arrest.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Kellie Hurley, contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

