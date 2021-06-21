Rescue crews searching for Jackson County swimmer

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Rescue crews are searching for a tuber who is missing in Jackson County.

According to Rocky Harnen with Jackson County Sheriff’s Officer, a tuber went under at Matheny’s Bridge in Macedonia last night and has not been located.

WAFF is told search crews have been looking for the tuber since yesterday morning.

Jackson County and DeKalb County agencies are searching now and will probably be out there for a while. Stick with WAFF 48 for updates on this story.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.