Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Financial Minute
Crime Stoppers Auction
Advertisement

Rescue crews searching for Jackson County swimmer

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Rescue crews are searching for a tuber who is missing in Jackson County.

According to Rocky Harnen with Jackson County Sheriff’s Officer, a tuber went under at Matheny’s Bridge in Macedonia last night and has not been located.

WAFF is told search crews have been looking for the tuber since yesterday morning.

Jackson County and DeKalb County agencies are searching now and will probably be out there for a while. Stick with WAFF 48 for updates on this story.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities confirm that 10 people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near...
9 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Saturday’s ‘horrific’ I-65 crash in Butler County
Decatur police investigating the death of a child who was struck by a car
Man killed in shooting at Decatur apartments
Decatur Police search for suspect following apartment shooting investigation
Brandon Swanger arrested for hit-and-run in Huntsville
One dead after overnight hit-and-run in Huntsville
News Anchor Elizabeth Gentle hanging up the mic
WAFF anchor Elizabeth Gentle says goodbye after 21 years

Latest News

Woman drowns in DeKalb County floodwaters
Woman drowns in DeKalb County floodwaters
Woman drowns in DeKalb County floodwaters
Woman drowns in DeKalb County floodwaters
Athens Fire gets grant for new AEDs
A closer look at Athens Fire & Rescue’s new AEDs
Athens Fire gets new AEDs
Athens Fire gets new AEDs