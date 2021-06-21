Deals
Rainsville man arrested on child pornography charges(DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Updated: moments ago
FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies arrested a Rainsville man on June 17 after they found him in possession of child pornography.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested and charged Gregory Allen Shankles with 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

According to deputies, they got a tip that child pornography was being downloaded at a home in Rainsville. An investigation led authorities to Shankles’ home.

WAFF is told several agencies and task forces assisted with Shankles’ arrest.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

