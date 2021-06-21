Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Financial Minute
Crime Stoppers Auction
Advertisement

Raiders’ Carl Nassib comes out as gay

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during NFL football practice Wednesday, June...
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during NFL football practice Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Henderson, Nev.(Source: AP Photo/John Locher)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib came out as gay Monday. He’s the NFL’s only openly gay player.

Nassib made his announcement in a video posted on his Instagram account.

“I just want to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay,” Nassib said.

“I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest. I really have the best life. I’ve got the best family, friends and job a guy could ask for. I’m a pretty private person, so I hope you guys know I’m not doing this for attention, but I think representation matters.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities confirm that 10 people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near...
9 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Saturday’s ‘horrific’ I-65 crash in Butler County
Decatur police investigating the death of a child who was struck by a car
Kellie Hurley
Sheriff’s Office apprehends suspect wanted following Hartselle shooting investigation
Man killed in shooting at Decatur apartments
Decatur Police search for suspect following apartment shooting investigation
Brandon Swanger arrested for hit-and-run in Huntsville
One dead after overnight hit-and-run in Huntsville

Latest News

Showers and storms for your Monday evening forecast
Showers and storms for your Monday evening forecast
FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
High court sides with ex-athletes in NCAA compensation case
The Supreme Court decided unanimously Monday that the National Collegiate Athletic Association...
US Supreme Court NCAA Ruling Debrief
President Joe Biden commemorated a milestone of 300 million shots in 150 days during his...
In Senate vote, Biden sees ‘step forward’ for elections bill