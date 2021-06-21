Deals
Monday Evening Forecast

Forecast
Forecast(WAFF 48)
By Abigail Degler
Updated: 39 minutes ago
Showers and storms expected this evening bringing with it chances for strong gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning. These storms could produce an additional ½ - 2″ of rain for the Valley. For this reason, a Flash Flood Watch has been issued for a few of our eastern counties.

Lows will dip into the 60s overnight as storms charge to the south this evening. Things will begin to quiet down overnight into Tuesday as a cold front finally makes its way through.

Tuesday will be pleasant with the lower 80s across north Alabama. Things will dry up for a stretch until later in the week when we see more showers return.

The extended forecast shows temperatures returning to the middle 80s by the end of this week.

