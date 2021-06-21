Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Financial Minute
Crime Stoppers Auction
Advertisement

Man with giant kidneys to undergo major surgery for removal

By CNN Staff
Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR, England (CNN) - A man is hoping to get his life back after getting both of his enlarged kidneys removed next month.

Warren Higgs has polycycstic kidney disease, which means cysts grow on his kidneys.

The disease can reduce organ function, but that hasn’t happened to the 54-year-old. His kidneys have just grown so large, he’s having trouble breathing.

Surgeons estimate the kidneys weigh about 88 pounds each, making them among the largest kidneys on record.

Higgs’ surgery is scheduled for July 12. He’ll begin dialysis and probably need several follow-up procedures after his surgery.

The Englishman wants to donate one kidney to research and save the other as a memento.

Higgs has an online fundraiser established to get a special modified electric tricycle to regain his fitness.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities confirm that 10 people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near...
9 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Saturday’s ‘horrific’ I-65 crash in Butler County
Decatur police investigating the death of a child who was struck by a car
Man killed in shooting at Decatur apartments
Decatur Police search for suspect following apartment shooting investigation
Brandon Swanger arrested for hit-and-run in Huntsville
One dead after overnight hit-and-run in Huntsville
WAFF 48 meteorologist Brandon Spinner to join Today Show’s Al Roker for ‘Rokerthon’
WAFF 48 meteorologist Brandon Spinner to join Today Show’s Al Roker for ‘Rokerthon’

Latest News

FILE - In this June 20, 2016 file photo, the Royal Caribbean cruise ship Empress of the Seas...
Judge rules for Florida on CDC order blocking cruise ships
Tornado damage is seen in Naperville, Ill., early Monday morning
Tornado sweeps through suburban Chicago, causing damage
This Saturday, June 19, 2021, photo courtesy of The White Mountain Independent shows the scene...
Police ID driver who they say rammed bike riders during Arizona race
The president and vice president attended a ceremony to sign the Juneteenth National...
Biden outlines vaccine plan, set to miss global-sharing goal