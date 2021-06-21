Deals
Man arrested, charged with assault in Florence County(Florence Police Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Updated: 50 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers responded to a report of an assault in a Florence neighborhood on Sunday.

At approximately 12:30 a.m. Florence police located a 46-year-old male who had been assaulted with a baseball bat in the 100 block of Sycamore Street. According to officers, the victim was transported to North Alabama Medical Center to treat a large laceration and multiple other injuries.

FPD located the suspect shortly after during a traffic stop. Officers said they arrested Kerry Douglas Smith for second-degree assault. Smith was transported to the Lauderdale County Detention Center. He was released on a $2,500 bond.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

