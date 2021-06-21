Deals
Huntsville survivor gives back: ‘I just want them to forget about the cancer and smile a while’

Brian Land is offering rides in his Lamborghini to children battling cancer
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Updated: 30 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One Huntsville native is sharing his prize possession with those fighting cancer.

Cancer survivor Brian Land is using his Lamborghini to put smiles on the faces of children battling cancer one rev at a time. Land says he got the idea 12 years ago when he was battling cancer.

He saw a Facebook post about a little boy dying of cancer and his love for exotic cars. Later, five people with exotic cars showed up.

After seeing that, Land said if he ever got enough money he would do the same.

Now, 12-years-later he finally got it.

Visit Brian’s website here.

