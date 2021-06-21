Deals
Huntsville officials issue COVID-19 update on Monday

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Updated: moments ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville and Madison County leaders are scheduled to issue a COVID-19 update at 1 p.m. on Monday.

The following officials are expected to speak:

  • Jeff Birdwell, EMA Director
  • Tracy Doughty, Huntsville Hospital Senior VP of Operations
  • Dr. Clarence Sutton, Deputy Superintendent of Learning Supports, Huntsville City Schools
  • Dr. Kelli Stringer, a Huntsville Hospital pediatrician

