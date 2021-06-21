Huntsville officials issue COVID-19 update on Monday
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville and Madison County leaders are scheduled to issue a COVID-19 update at 1 p.m. on Monday.
The following officials are expected to speak:
- Jeff Birdwell, EMA Director
- Tracy Doughty, Huntsville Hospital Senior VP of Operations
- Dr. Clarence Sutton, Deputy Superintendent of Learning Supports, Huntsville City Schools
- Dr. Kelli Stringer, a Huntsville Hospital pediatrician
